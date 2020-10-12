Mumbai Power Outage LIVE Updates: MMR faces major ‘interruption in electric supply’, local train services hit

Several parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) started facing a major power outage starting around 10.00 am on October 12.

“The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted,” Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Electricity said in a tweet.

Here are the LIVE updates:

> A spokesperson of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said that the power failure was caused by TATA Power's central grid failure at Kalwa. "It will take 45 minutes to one hour to restore the supply," MCGM added.

> Central Railways’ Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) said suburban train services had also been disrupted due to the grid failure. Services of Western Railways' local trains between Churchgate and Vasai were also impacted, News18 reported.

> Andheri, Bandra, Kandivali, Mulund, Vashi and Thane, were among many areas of MMR affected by the outage.

> The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a tweet that it was functioning normally.

> Taking to social media, several residents were complaining of the sudden power outage. Electricity had not been restored as of 10.45 am.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)