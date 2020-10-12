Mumbai Power Cut: Malls say they have 100 percent power backup, unaffected by outage

The major power outage in Mumbai has not affected malls as they have 100 percent back up during power failures.

Most mall owners in Mumbai that Moneycontrol spoke to said that they have a generator to ensure continued power during outages. Back up of the generators lasts for 14 hours.

Most malls in Mumbai open for up to 10 hours, starting 11AM. So, a 14-hour back up is enough for malls.

“Being a Monday there wasn’t much crowd but we have 100 percent back up for power failures,” said Rima Kirtikar, chief marketing officer, Viviana Mall located in Mumbai suburb of Thane.

Several areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were facing a major power outage which started just after 10.00 am on October 12 due to a technical failure. Nearly all of Mumbai and neighbouring areas were affected, including South Bombay, Worli, Dadar, Panvel, Thane and Kalina.

In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, the electric supply is interrupted due to Tata's incoming electric supply failure.

Local train services across all lines - Western, Central and Harbour - were affected. Road traffic was also affected as signals stopped functioning due to the cut.

Electricity supply is now being restored across the region in a phased manner.