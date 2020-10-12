Mumbai blackout: Hospitals struggled to keep essential patient services running

A major grid failure that resulted in massive power outage across Mumbai and adjoining Thane and Navi Mumbai has made hospital administrations anxious. Hospitals have struggled to ensure that the emergency power backup systems are up and running.

The two-hour-long blackout prompted Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to order an inquiry.

The failure was caused by "technical problems" during maintenance work, the energy minister of Maharashtra said in a video message.

As power has now been restored in most parts of the city, patients and hospital managements have heaved a sigh of relief.

Backup systems

"We have managed to keep our operations going on with the help of emergency power backup systems," said Joy Chakraborty, Chief Operating Officer, PD Hinduja Hospital.

Chakraborty said their backup systems can last up to 10 hours.

PD Hinduja Hospital in Mahim has a capacity of 400 beds, of which 52 are ICU beds.

Fortis Healthcare spokesperson told Moneycontrol that there has been no impact on the essential patient services at our hospitals in Mumbai due to the power outage.

"During a power outage, our fuel-powered backup generators are used. Priority power supply is made available to the wards, operation theatres, intensive care units (ICUs), emergency rooms and other patient care areas. The administrative areas run on power conservation mode, where the ACs and lights are partially operational. Patient care areas get priority and continue to operate at their optimum," the spokersperson said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has worked towards restoring power to hospitals on priority.

Fortis has about 450 operational beds in Mumbai.

Mumbai has about 25,000 beds in the private sector and 20,000 beds in government hospitals. Recently the state has added more than 15,000 beds due to COVID-19 by setting up jumbo facilities and adding new beds at the existing hospitals.

Hospitals do have to keep emergency power backup systems, but the standby power must have to be activated within ten seconds. Also, hospitals must store enough fuel on-site to keep generators running for a total of 96 hours, in case a power outage lasts for days.