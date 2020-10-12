172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|maharashtra-cm-uddhav-thackeray-orders-probe-into-power-outage-in-mumbai-5952621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 01:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai Electricity Failure: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray orders probe into power outage in Mumbai

Mumbai Electricity Failure: State Energy Minister Nitin Raut said the reasons behind the technical snag that caused a power failure in parts of the MMR will be probed once the electricity supply is restored.

PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took serious cognisance of the power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and ordered an immediate probe into it.

State Energy Minister Nitin Raut also said the reasons behind the technical snag that caused power failure in parts of the MMR will be probed once the electricity supply is restored.

Thackeray discussed the issue with Raut and asked him to make immediate efforts to restore supply in the MMR.

Close

An official statement said Thackeray took serious note of the power outage and ordered an immediate probe into it.

related news

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Mumbai power outage

Thackeray also instructed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to make alternate arrangements so that power supply to hospitals is intact, the statement said.

He also instructed the state chief secretary to ensure that the control rooms and fire brigade are alert to see there are no other mishaps due to power outage, it said.

The chief minister also asked officials to coordinate with the railway administration to help passengers after the suburban local train services were hit by the power failure, the statement said.

Energy Minister Raut in a video message and tweets said the power failure problem is being addressed on a "war- level", and added that it will be restored in approximately an hour.

"Once the power is restored, a probe will be carried out into reasons which led to the technical snag, he tweeted.

Train services came to a halt in Mumbai in the morning as a grid failure resulted in massive power outages across the city.

The exact reason for the failure was not immediately known, but the Western Railway and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the state-run discom supplying power to the island city, blamed the fault on Tata Power.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.