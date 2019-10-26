ML Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM at 2.15 pm on Oct 27, Dushyant Chautala to be deputy CM

Manohar Lal Khattar will take an oath to become the Chief Minister of Haryana at 2.15 pm at Raj Bhavan on October 27. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala will the deputy Chief Minister of the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staked their claim to form the government in Haryana on October 26 with the support of the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), said Khattar.

“We have staked our claim to form the government in Haryana. The Governor has accepted our proposal and invited us. I have tendered my resignation, which has been accepted. Tomorrow at 2:15 pm, oath taking ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan. Dushyant Chautala will take oath as Deputy Chief Minister,” Khattar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Khattar was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP's legislative party in Haryana, with the saffron party claiming that it would provide a "stable and honest" government in Haryana with the support of the JJP.

Following this, Khattar and other BJP leaders, including Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and state party chief Subhash Barala met Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya for staking a claim to form the government.

Some of the Independent Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), who pledged their unconditional support to the saffron party, were also present.

Notably, the BJP has said it will not take the support of Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda, a controversial politician who faces two abetment-to-suicide cases, for forming the government in Haryana.