Meghalaya HM Lahkmen Rymbui resigns after violence erupts over killing of former militant

Lakhmen Rymbui, in a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, called for a judicial inquiry into the shooting of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

Moneycontrol News
August 16, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST
Lahkmen Rymbui

Lahkmen Rymbui

Home Minister of Meghalaya Lahkmen Rymbui resigned on August 15 after violence erupted in Shillong over the police shooting of a former militant. Rymbui, in a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, called for a judicial inquiry into the shooting of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, the self-styled general secretary of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, who had surrendered.

“I hereby express shock to the incident where (L) Chesterfield Thangkhiew was killed following the raid of police at his residence exceeding the lawful tenets of the law,” he said in the letter..

“I would like to request you to relieve the Home (Police) Department from me with immediate effect. This will facilitate free and fair inquiry taken by the government to bring out the truth of the incident. I propose judicial inquiry be conducted,” he added.

Rymbui, who belongs to the United Democratic Party (UDP), told PTI that his party backed the decision to step down.

“I have put forth my papers, after due consultation with my party leadership, to allow a free and fair probe into the killing of Thangkhiew,” he said.

UDP, an ally of the Sangma’s NPP in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, also urged for a judicial probe into the incident, which resulted in violent protests, Rymbui said.

Unrest in Meghalaya

Amid violence, the Meghalaya government imposed a curfew in Shillong and banned mobile internet services in at least four districts as vandalism and arson rocked the state capital and nearby areas on Independence Day.

The curfew has been imposed in Shillong from 8 pm on August 15 till 5 am on August 17. Mobile internet was stopped for 48 hours, beginning at 6 pm, in East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts.

Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, who had surrendered in 2018, was shot dead on August 13 when he allegedly tried to attack a police team with a knife during a raid at his house in connection with a series of IED blasts in the state.

(With PTI inputs)
first published: Aug 16, 2021 10:50 am

