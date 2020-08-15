Not only 'Make in India', 'Make for World': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the country should not only ‘Make in India’ but also ‘Make for the World’.

He said, "We need to move forward with mantra of Make for world along with Make in India."

PM Modi addressed the nation from Delhi's historic Red Fort on its 74th Independence Day today on August 15.

He said, "Today, many big companies are turning towards India. We have to move forward with the mantra of ‘Make for world’ along with ‘Make in India’."

This new phrase was coined during his address to the nation on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day as the PM emphasized on the importance of becoming self-reliant, saying it was not just a word but a mantra Indians should follow. He added that self-reliance would help increase India’s share in the world economy.

“Becoming ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) is mandatory. I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal,” PM Modi said.

“I believe in the capabilities of our fellow Indians. I believe in the abilities of our youth. I am confident that we can achieve this goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat with the help of the approach and thought process of our citizens,” he further added.

“India’s share in the world economy should increase for which we have to be self-reliant. We have to move forward with our mantra of ‘Make in India’, but also with ‘Make for World’,” he added.

Besides, PM Modi also said economic growth and development go hand-in-hand with humanity, which must remain the central focus in the process.

He said self-sufficiency meant not only reducing imports, but also increasing the levels of skills and creativity in the country. He added that measures taken by his government, like opening up the space sector, would generate employment opportunities for the youth.

Special arrangements have been made at the Red Fort in the national capital to mark this years Independence Day. Only invited guests will be granted entry, special seating arrangements have been made and all safety protocols have been put in place keeping the COVID-19 crisis in mind.