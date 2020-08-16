74th Independence Day | No spectators at Wagah border during celebrations for first time in six decades

Thousands gather at the Attari-Wagah international border in Punjab every year to witness the fanfare with which Independence Day is celebrated on August 15. But this time, the spectator’s gallery wore a deserted look. Why? Because of the coronavirus pandemic, of course.

For the first time in 61 years, Independence Day celebrations and ceremonies were held at Wagah border on India’s 74 Independence Day without any spectators. Without the roaring spectators and thunderous claps, the ceremonial drill and beating retreat felt like a lacklustre, low-key affair.

A News18 report quoting IANS mentioned that the traditional exchange of sweets between the border forces of India and Pakistan - the Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers, was also skipped this time. The troopers of the neighbouring countries usually greet each other at the Joint Check Post.

However, this time, BSF personnel had put up a band performance on August 14 and 15 to mark the occasion.

A BSF spokesperson said: “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was no exchange of sweets between the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers. The Pakistan Rangers also did not distribute sweets on Pakistan’s Independence Day, which falls on August 14.”

The only other times this ceremonious exchange of pleasantries was given a miss during special occasions were when the tensions between two nations would escalate over ceasefire violation or increased hostilities.