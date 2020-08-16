Coronavirus India | Punjab minister tests positive for COVID-19 after attending I-Day celebrations

Punjab Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar tested positive for COVID-19 on August 16.

The 54-year-old politician had presided over the Independence Day celebrations in Mansa a day ago. Despite speaking about the importance of wearing masks to prevent the spread and contraction of COVID-19, he was seen without a facemask at the I-Day function.

The Congress leader had also inaugurated some projects at Mansa on August 15, reported the Tribune. He had been interacting with party workers and officials since August 14.

He is currently under home quarantine in his village.

Kangar said on August 16: "I have tested positive but I'm stable and I'm being treated properly, so there is nothing to worry about."

Mohinder Pal, Deputy Commissioner, Mansa, has said Kangar took a rapid antigen test on August 15, after feeling uneasiness in the throat, reported Hindustan Times.

His daughter-in-law has also tested positive for coronavirus, and all persons who came in his contact over the past few days have been told to isolate themselves.