you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India | Punjab minister tests positive for COVID-19 after attending I-Day celebrations

Despite speaking about the importance of wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Punjab Congress leader was seen without a facemask at the I-Day function

Moneycontrol News
Representative image

Punjab Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar tested positive for COVID-19 on August 16.

The 54-year-old politician had presided over the Independence Day celebrations in Mansa a day ago. Despite speaking about the importance of wearing masks to prevent the spread and contraction of COVID-19, he was seen without a facemask at the I-Day function.

The Congress leader had also inaugurated some projects at Mansa on August 15, reported the Tribune. He had been interacting with party workers and officials since August 14.

Close

He is currently under home quarantine in his village.

Kangar said on August 16: "I have tested positive but I'm stable and I'm being treated properly, so there is nothing to worry about."

Mohinder Pal, Deputy Commissioner, Mansa, has said Kangar took a rapid antigen test on August 15, after feeling uneasiness in the throat, reported Hindustan Times.

His daughter-in-law has also tested positive for coronavirus, and all persons who came in his contact over the past few days have been told to isolate themselves.
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 06:42 pm

tags #74th independence day #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Punjab

