Majority of Indians skeptical about travelling in next 30 days: Survey

Majority of Indians surveyed are skeptical about travelling in the next 30 days despite the government opening flight services as the number of coronavirus cases now averaging at around 7,000 per day in the country.

The government on May 25 permitted the resumption of limited flight services by implementing a model in which the airport and the operating airlines will follow a set of precautions and observe social distancing norms.

However, only 21 percent respondents said one or more members of their household will likely be taking a flight within the next 30 days, according to a survey by community social media platform LocalCircles.

The survey revealed that only 10 percent said they have booked tickets and will travel soon while 11 percent said they have not made the bookings yet but will make it soon.

A maximum 76 percent said they do not have any plans to travel currently, it added.

LocalCircles conducted the survey with over 16,000 respondents from over 212 districts across India, in which 71 percent were men while 29 percent were women, 49 percent respondents were from tier I, 34 percent from tier II and 17 percent respondents were from tier III, IV and rural districts.

Meanwhile, the government had also announced recently on running 200 special trains from June 1, which will be in addition to 30 air-conditioned trains that are already running since mid-May.

About 88 percent said they have no plans to travel while only 4 percent said they have already booked tickets and will travel soon.

A small 6 percent also said that they will be booking their tickets soon indicating that one or more members of only 10 percent households will likely be taking a train in June, the survey pointed out.

Most of those who are travelling by flights are primarily the ones who were stranded due to sudden lock-down on March 25 or individuals on temporary assignment or studies in different cities and going back home or those wanting to visit aged or unwell family members or be with them, it added.

