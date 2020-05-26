Live now
May 26, 2020
Coronavirus India LIVE News: Known COVID-19 cases in Assam cross 500; global tally nears 55 lakh-mark
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 1,38,845
Today is the sixty-third day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. Domestic passenger flights resumed yesterday after two months.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,38,845. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 4,021. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 54.9 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.46 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Known COVID-19 cases in Assam cross 500-mark
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in China LIVE updates | China reports 7 new mainland COVID-19 cases versus 11 a day earlier
China reported 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland as of end-May 25, up from 11 a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported.
The total number of cases to date in the mainland stands at 82,992. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.
Read more here
Coronavirus LIVE updates | The total number confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally is nearing the 55 lakh-mark, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE.
The tally is currently at 5,495,061, including 346,232 deaths.
Coronavirus in Mexico LIVE updates | Mexican health officials yesterday reported 2,485 new cases of COVID-19 and 239 deaths, taking the country's totals to 71,105 and 7,633, respectively. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Kuwait to not extend 24-hour curfew beyond May 30: Interior Minister
Kuwait will not extend its 24-hour curfew beyond May 30, the interior minister said at a press conference yesterday. The minister added that the cabinet will announce on Thursday the details of a partial curfew and a plan for public life to return to normal gradually.
The country had imposed a full-time curfew from May 10 to May 30 to help to curb the spread of the virus. (Input from Reuters)
Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47 percent after NPPA advisory
Leading manufacturers and importers of N-95 masks have reduced prices by up to 47 percent after regulator NPPA stepped in to ensure the availability of this respiratory protection device at affordable rates in the country, the government said yesterday.
Read more here
Coronavirus in US LIVE updates | The United States recorded 532 more deaths due to COVID-19 yesterday, taking its total fatalities to 98,218, with 16,62,375 confirmed cases, far more than any other country, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University CSSE.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | 2,436 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, count rises to 52,667
Maharashtra reported 2,436 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths yesterday, taking the overall case count to 52,667 and the number of fatalities to 1,695.
A total of 1,186 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total number of such cases to 15,786.
Read more here
Coronavirus LIVE updates | WHO temporarily pauses trial of HCQ for COVID-19 over safety concerns
The World Health Organization (WHO) yesterday said it had "temporarily" suspended clinical trials of hydroxychloriquine (HCQ) as a potential COVID-19 treatment being carried out across a range of countries as a precautionary measure.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed a virtual press conference that the decision was taken after the publication last week of a study in the Lancet indicated that using HCQ on COVID-19 patients could increase their likelihood of dying.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam breaches 500-mark in COVID-19 cases
Assam recorded its highest single-day spike of 147 cases yesterday, taking the total past the 500-mark, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
With these fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 infections has gone up to 539 in the state, of which 470 are active cases, Sarma said.
Of the total 539 cases, four patients have died due to the deadly disease, while 62 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 1,38,845. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 57,721 patients have recovered, 4,021 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 77,103. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi are the worst-affected.