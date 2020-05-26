App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap May 26: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance of migrant crisis; India's fatality rate among lowest in world

Health Ministry said today that the recovery rate for COVID-19 cases in the country has seen an upward trend.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On a day when India reported over 6,000 cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 1,45,380 and 4,167 overall deaths, the Health Ministry said today that the recovery rate for COVID-19 cases in the country has seen an upward trend.

'The recovery rate in the country continues to improve and is presently 41.61 percent. The COVID-19 fatality rate has reduced from 3.3 per cent on April 15 to 2.87 percent, which is among the lowest in the world," he said.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> The Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the problems faced by migrant labourers stranded in different parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown. "The adequate transport arrangement, food and shlters are immediately to be provided by the Centre and state governments free of cost," the apex court said.

>> WHO said that countries, where novel coronavirus infections are declining, could still face an "immediate second peak" if they let up on measures to limit the outbreak too soon.

>> No major side effects of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) have been found in studies in India, and its use should be continued in preventive treatment for COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. This comes at a time when the WHO suspended the testing of the drug in COVID-19 patients temporarily following safety concerns.

>> India's  COVID-19 death toll may remain less than 8,000, Professor G V S Murthy, Director of Indian Institute of Public Health-Hyderabad said.

>> A day after domestic airlines started operating in other parts of the country, Andhra Pradesh started flight services in the state.

>> A study said that novel coronavirus mutations may not make it more infectious.

>> Singapore announced $33 billion stimulus to support its coronavirus-hit economy.

First Published on May 26, 2020 09:26 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #World News

