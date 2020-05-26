Coronavirus lockdown | Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of plight of stranded migrant labourers: Report

The Supreme Court on May 26 took suo motu cognisance of the "problems and miseries of migrant labourers" stranded across different parts of the country amid the COVID-19 lockdown, LiveLaw has reported.

The apex court has issued a notice to the Centre and governments of states and Union Territories (UTs), seeking their response in the matter. It has asked for a list of all the steps taken till date by the Centre in this regard.

The suo motu petition will be taken up on May 28.

The SC noted that reports of the miserable conditions of migrant labourers continue to emerge as many are still walking across highways to reach their villages and towns. It said despite measures having been taken by the government to assist the movement of stranded labourers, there have been "inadequacies and certain lapses".

This comes after a bench of the court, earlier this month, refused to entertain an application seeking a direction to the Centre to identify stranded migrant workers and ensure the provision of food and shelter for them. The application had come after the accident in Aurangabad where 16 labourers were run over by a goods train.

The court, in response to this application, had then observed that it is not possible for it to monitor or halt the movement of migrant labourers across the country, passing the buck of responsibility of the distressed populace to the government.



