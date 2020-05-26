Coronavirus pandemic | Passenger onboard Chennai-Coimbatore flight tests positive

A passenger onboard a Chennai-Coimbatore IndiGo flight on May 25 has tested positive for COVID-19. The 24-year-old man has been since shifted to the ESI Hospital in the city, officials told PTI. Though the other passengers tested negative, they are likely to be home quarantined for 14 days, officials said.

On May 25, over 130 passengers arrived in Coimbatore from Chennai and Delhi after the Centre allowed resumption of domestic flight services and all of them underwent the necessary test for coronavirus in line with the health protocol guidelines of the Tamil Nadu government.

Swab test results on May 26 revealed that the 24-year-old man had contracted the virus, following which he was shifted to the ESI Hospital.

He was working in the room service wing of a star hotel in Chennai.

Though Coimbatore witnessed a positive case after a gap of 21 days with this latest one, it will be added to the Chennai count, health department officials said.

Domestic air services resumed in the country on May 25, after a gap of two months when a coronavirus-induced lockdown was enforced in the country on March 25, shutting down various sectors, including rail and aviation.



