May 27, 2020 07:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India LIVE News: Known COVID-19 cases in Bihar near 3,000; US death toll at 98,875

Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 1,45,380.

Today is the sixty-fourth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. Domestic passenger flights resumed earlier this week after two months.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,45,380. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 4,167. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 55.8 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.5 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
highlights

  • May 27, 2020 07:58 AM IST

    India staring at worst recession since Independence: Crisil

    Highlighting the massive economic impact of COVID-19, Crisil has said India is staring at its worst recession since Independence.

    India's gross domestic product growth is set to fall off the cliff and contract 5 percent this fiscal, Crisil said. The first quarter of FY21, it said, will witness a staggering 25 percent contraction (on-year).

    Read more here

  • May 27, 2020 07:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | 2,091 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths reported in Maharashtra yesterday

    Maharashtra reported its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day — 97 — and 2,091 new coronavirus patients yesterday.

    About 1,168 patients were discharged from hospital yesterday, taking the number of recovered patients to 16,954.

    Read more here

  • May 27, 2020 07:37 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia LIVE updates | Saudi Arabian airlines to resume some domestic flights from May 31

    Saudi Arabian airlines are preparing to resume some domestic flights from May 31 as the Kingdom eases containment measures, Reuters has reported citing a state news agency.

    Sixty flights will resume each day in the first phase.

  • May 27, 2020 07:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE updates | COVID-19 death toll in Bihar at 15; confirmed cases near 3,000

    Two migrant workers, whose samples were collected after they died in different districts of Bihar recently, have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the death toll in the state to 15.

    Meanwhile, the total confirmed cases have risen to 2,968 with 231 cases being reported during the day. (Input from PTI)

  • May 27, 2020 07:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus in US LIVE updates | The United States has reported less than 700 single-day deaths for the third consecutive day, according to a tally maintained by AFP. Overall death toll due to COVID-19 in the US is now 98,875.

  • May 27, 2020 07:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | 1 lakh people complete COVID-19 quarantine period in Odisha

    As many as 1 lakh people, mostly migrant workers returning from other states, have completed their quarantine period in Odisha, which continues to change its strategies to contain the spread of COVID-19, news agency PTI has reported.

    Odisha has 777 active COVID-19 cases, while 733 people have so far been cured. Seven people have died in the state due to the contagion.

  • May 27, 2020 06:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 1,45,380. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 60,491 patients have recovered, 4,167 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 80,722. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi are the worst-affected.

  • May 27, 2020 06:47 AM IST

    While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey, Peru, Mexico and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.

  • May 27, 2020 06:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 55.8 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 3.5 lakh.

    With over 16.8 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain.

  • May 27, 2020 06:45 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Governments across the world have imposed strict restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.

    Today is the sixty-fourth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended till May 31. However, domestic passenger flight services resumed on May 25.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

