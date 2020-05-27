App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Caught red handed? Peru mayor plays dead to escape arrest after flouting lockdown rules

It remains unknown where Torres and his friends met to drink or why a coffin was available with them.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A picture of Jaime Rolando Urbina Torres – the mayor of a small town in Peru called Tantara – playing dead to escape arrest, has gone viral on social media.

The picture of Torres lying in a coffin was clicked by one of the police personnel who had arrived at his residence last week to arrest him for flouting lockdown rules and going out drinking with his friends.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close
He was reportedly drunk at the time of his arrest too. A Twitter user shared an image of him, claiming the same. The tweet read: "In an inebriated state, Jaime Torres, mayor of Tantará in Huancavelica (Peru), violated social isolation and pretended to avoid arrest."


It remains unknown where Torres and his friends met to drink or why a coffin was available with them.

related news

The incident came to light at a time when Torres is already being criticised for absenteeism from public works and shrugging off responsibility amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Peru has recorded 1,29,751 coronavirus positive cases so far, including 3,788 deaths. The country has been under lockdown for the past 66 days.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 09:29 pm

tags #coronavirus #Peru #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 crisis | 'Massive increase' in youth unemployment, women particularly hard-hit: UN

COVID-19 crisis | 'Massive increase' in youth unemployment, women particularly hard-hit: UN

IATO urges tourism minister to provide financial stimulus for sector

IATO urges tourism minister to provide financial stimulus for sector

Need for growing NDB into global development institution: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Need for growing NDB into global development institution: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.