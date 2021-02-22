Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as COVID-19 cases spike: All you need to know

Maharashtra has announced a fresh set of restrictions in the state in the light of a rise in COVID- 19 cases in the last week. In the last four weeks, the weekly tally of the state has shown a rising trend and increased from 18,200 to 21,300. The Mumbai suburban areas have seen a weekly rise in cases by 19 percent. In Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik, Akola and Yavatmal the weekly cases have increased by 33 percent, 47 percent, 23 percent, 55 percent and 48 percent, respectively, according to the union health ministry.
On February 21, Maharashtra reported 6,971 new coronavirus cases, officials said. This is for the third consecutive day that the number of cases has gone past the 6,000-mark. The state had recorded over 6,000 cases after a gap of three months on February 19.
With the new cases on the day, the overall case count reached 21,00,884, while 35 fatalities during the day took the death toll in the state to 51,788.
Mumbai reported 921 cases and six deaths on the day. The number of positive cases in the metropolis has now reached 3,19,128, while the death toll has mounted to 11,446.
In view of the increasing cases of coronavirus infection, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked people to follow "COVID-appropriate" behaviour and safety norms. "Wear masks, observe discipline and maintain social distancing to avoid another lockdown," said Thackeray in the televised address on February 21.
He would observe for a week to 15 days before deciding on imposing another lockdown, said Thackeray.
Here are the fresh COVID-19 restrictions to be imposed in Maharashtra:
> Maharashtra has announced a state-wide ban on social, political and religious gatherings.
> The Pune district administration has announced curbs, including restrictions on the movement of people from 11.00 pm to 6 am for non-essential activities, said Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao. Essential activities like newspaper distribution, milk and vegetable supply, and hospital emergencies have been excluded from the curbs, he said.
> Schools, colleges and private coaching classes in Pune district will remain closed till February 28, while hotels and restaurants will have to shut their establishments by 11.00 pm every day, said Rao.
> The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to register offences against people who violate safety guidelines. The civic body has intensified action against people found without masks in public, and will take action against function halls, gymnasiums and other establishments that don't follow safety norms, the official said.
(With inputs from PTI)