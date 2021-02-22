MARKET NEWS

February 22, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray warns of lockdown in Maharashtra if norms violated

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 334th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 334th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,50,201 with 12,881 new infections being reported in a day,while the recoveries have surged to1,06,56,845, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased to1,56,014
with 101 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.42 percent, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,56,845 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,37,342 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.25 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR, 20,87,03,791 samples have been tested up to February 17 with 7,26,562 samples being tested on Wednesday. Globally, more than 10.94 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.16 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 89 lakh people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
    Moneycontrol.com
  • February 22, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | BJP resolution lauds PM Modi for effective handling of COVID-19 pandemic

    The ruling BJP on February 21 passed a resolution lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Party chief JP Nadda, in a couple of public meetings, had reiterated that Modi's leadership should be credited for saving scores of lives across the nation.

  • February 22, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

