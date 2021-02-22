English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotoscoronavirus

Coronavirus pandemic | A look at what we know about COVID-19 so far

What we know about COVID-19 is changing rapidly. One thing is clear: the infection is much more than just a respiratory illness. A year since the pandemic, a look at how our understanding of the virus has evolved.

Moneycontrol News
February 22, 2021 / 04:57 PM IST
More than a year since the outbreak, researchers are discovering new information about the novel coronavirus. As of February 2021, this is what we know about its symptoms, transmission, and what it can do to the human body. (Image: News18 Creative)
More than a year since the outbreak, researchers are discovering new information about the novel coronavirus. As of February 2021, this is what we know about its symptoms, transmission, and what it can do to the human body. (Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #coronavirus symptoms #Covid-19 #COVID-19 transmission #Slideshow
first published: Feb 22, 2021 04:56 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.