Lockdown not a solution to curb COVID-19 spread, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 20 said that even as the cases in the national capital have spiked in recent days, a lockdown is not the solution to prevent the spread of the disease.

"Lockdown is not a solution. It just delays the spread of the infection. Every government needs to assess its health infrastructure before imposing lockdown. We have two challenges. We have to fight COVID-19 and we have to boost the economy," Kejriwal, who was speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, said.

Kejriwal also asserted that there was no complacency after the first wave of COVID-19 infections in Delhi.

"We didn't convert COVID beds to non-COVID. Had we been complacent, we would have done that. We waited. But we didn't expect the second and the third waves," Kejriwal said, even as the Delhi High Court on November 19 pulled up the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for relaxing COVID-19 norms.

"You (Delhi government) saw from November 1 which way the wind was blowing. But you turn turtle now because we asked you some questions. The bell should have rung loud and clear when the numbers were spiraling. Why did you not wake up when you saw the situation was deteriorating?" the court had said.

Kejriwal, during his address, also said that the government has been getting some "positive indicators" since the past few days.

"In the past few days, we are getting some positive indicators. Don't make it a headline that Kejriwal said third wave has receded. But the positivity rate has come down to 10 percent from 15 percent. The Centre has co-operated a lot to reach this situation," HT quoted Kejriwal as saying.

The Delhi CM also said that the two-month nationwide lockdown was necessary and imposed at the right time.

Kejriwal also touched upon the topic of vaccines and said that there should not be any political discrimination when it comes to vaccine distribution.

"There should not be any VIP, non-VIP discrimination in vaccine distribution," Kejriwal said.

Battling the surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi on a war-footing, the AAP government on November 19 announced sweeping measures including a steep Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks, reservation of 80 percent ICU beds in private hospitals, doubling testing centres in every district and postponement of non-critical surgeries at health facilities.