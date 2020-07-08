India arrests South Korean CEO, 11 others for gas leak at LG Polymers

Indian police have arrested 12 LG Polymers officials, including its chief executive and two directors, an officer said on Wednesday, two months after a deadly gas leak at the company's south India chemical plant killed 12.

"A total of twelve members including the CEO and two directors were arrested on Tuesday evening," said Rajiv Kumar Meena, police commissioner of the southern port city of Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh state.

The company did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

An investigation found the company, owned by South Korea's LG Chem Ltd, was negligent and warning systems were not working.

An enquiry panel recommended that the factory be shifted away from human habitation.