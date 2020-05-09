Vizag gas leak | LG Polymers expresses condolences, assures 'all possible support' for victims

LG Polymers has expressed condolences for the death of 11 people due to the gas leak at its Visakhapatnam chemical factory. Another 1,000 exposed were exposed to the leak.

In a statement on May 9, the company said: “At the onset, LG Polymers India would like to express sincere condolences and apologies to all who have been affected by this incident. We would like to assure everyone that the company is committed to work closely with the concerned authorities in India to investigate the cause of this incident, prevent recurrence in the future, and secure the foundation for care and treatment.”

The company said that investigations showed cause of the leak as vapour from the Styrene Monomer (SM) storage tank near the General Purpose Poly Styrene (GPPS).

“We are happy to confirm that the status-quo at the plant is brought under control this morning,” it added.

The company also assured of “all possible support” to ensure people and families affected by the incident are taken care of.

“Our teams are working day and night with the government to assess the impact of the damage caused and create concrete measures to deliver an effective care package that can be implemented immediately,” it said.

The company has set up a special task force to help victims and families to resolve issues and provide assistance to the bereaved families.

Adding: “All families will be contacted shortly. This team has the responsibility to provide every support for the deceased, medical supplies and household goods, and emotional management for psychological stability to all injured and victims.”

“We will also actively develop and promote mid-to-long term support programs that can contribute to the local communities,” it added.

The company also thanked authorities, the police and government officials who rescued the victims.

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) DG Sawang on May 7 had said that the chemical gas leakage occurred at around 3.30 am in LG Polymers industry in Visakhapatnam.

People were taken to King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam after complaints of burning sensation in eyes and breathing difficulties.

On May 8, the National Green Tribunal issued notices to the Centre, LG Polymers India, the Central Pollution Control Board and others in relation to the case. It also directed LG Polymers India to submit Rs 50 crore, an interim amount, for damage to life.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also formed a five-member committee comprising Justice B Seshasayana Reddy to probe the incident and submit a report before May 18.

"Having regard to the prima facie material regarding the extent of damage to life, public health and environment, we direct LG Polymers to forthwith deposit an initial amount of Rs 50 crore, with the District Magistrate, Vishakhapatnam, which will abide by further orders of this Tribunal. The amount is being fixed having regard to the financial worth of the company and the extent of the damage caused," the bench said.