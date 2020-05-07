3 people die after gas leak at LG Polymers industry in Visakhapatnam

A chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in Visakhapatnam has killed three people, including one child, news agency ANI reported.

People were taken to the hospital after complaints of burning sensation in eyes and breathing difficulties.

Police, fire tenders, and ambulances at the LG Polymers industry in Visakhapatnam's RR Venkatapuram village.

The leakage occurred at around 3 am, according to a report by The Times of India.

A rescue operation has begun, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams deployed, the report added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)