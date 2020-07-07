App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian committee recommends moving LG Polymers plant hit by gas leak

The probe found that the plant operated by LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea's biggest petrochemical maker, LG Chem Ltd, was negligent and warning systems were not working, the committee said.

Reuters
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

An Indian government-appointed committee investigating a deadly gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in southern India that killed 12 people in May has recommended shifting the chemical factory away from human habitation, it said in a report released on Tuesday.

The probe found that the plant operated by LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea's biggest petrochemical maker, LG Chem Ltd, was negligent and warning systems were not working, the committee said.

Toxic styrene gas leaked from the chemical plant near the city of Visakhapatnam in the early hours of May 7, choking many people who were sleeping and killing 12.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 10:17 am

tags #Current Affairs #gas leak #India #LG Polyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.