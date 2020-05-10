After Vizag gas leak, new MHA guidelines on restarting manufacturing units insist on safety

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on May 10 issued fresh guidelines on restarting manufacturing industries after the lockdown period.

While the nationwide lockdown will be place till at least May 17, reopening of industries has been allowed in non-hotspot areas.

“Due to several weeks of lockdown and the closure of industrial units during the lockdown period, it is possible that some of the operators might not have followed the established SOP (standard operating procedure). As a result, some of the manufacturing facilities, pipelines, valves, etc. may have residual chemicals, which may pose risk. The same is true for the storage facilities with hazardous chemicals and flammable materials,” MHA said.

This comes days after 11 people died due to a gas leak at LG Polymers’ plant near Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. Another 1,000 exposed were exposed to the leak.

Here are the generic guidelines issued by MHA:

> While restarting the unit, consider the first week as the trial or test run period; ensure all safety protocols; and not try to achieve high production targets.

> To minimize the risk it is important that employees who work on specific equipment are sensitized and made aware of the need to identify abnormalities like strange sounds or smell, exposed wires, vibrations, leaks, smoke, abnormal wobbling, irregular grinding or other potentially hazardous signs which indicate the need for an immediate maintenance or if required shutdown.

> Especially during the COVID-19 times, ensure all lockout and tag out procedures are in place on a daily basis (not applicable for units running 24 hours).

> Inspection of all equipment as per the safety protocols during the restart phase.

> In case the industry has any difficulty in managing crucial backward linkages that may be critical for their safe functioning, they should approach the local district administration for specific assistance. District Magistrates may be instructed to ensure that in such instances, the industrial unit may be facilitated to run their end to end operations, in the overall interests of industrial security.

The MHA also issued guidelines for specific industrial procedures such as storage of raw material, manufacturing, storage and guidelines for workers.

