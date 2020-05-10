App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Vizag gas leak, new MHA guidelines on restarting manufacturing units insist on safety

The fresh guidelines come days after 11 people died due to a gas leak at LG Polymers’ plant near Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on May 10 issued fresh guidelines on restarting manufacturing industries after the lockdown period.

While the nationwide lockdown will be place till at least May 17, reopening of industries has been allowed in non-hotspot areas.

“Due to several weeks of lockdown and the closure of industrial units during the lockdown period, it is possible that some of the operators might not have followed the established SOP (standard operating procedure). As a result, some of the manufacturing facilities, pipelines, valves, etc. may have residual chemicals, which may pose risk. The same is true for the storage facilities with hazardous chemicals and flammable materials,” MHA said.

Close

This comes days after 11 people died due to a gas leak at LG Polymers’ plant near Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. Another 1,000 exposed were exposed to the leak.

related news

Coronavirus LIVE updates

Here are the generic guidelines issued by MHA:

> While restarting the unit, consider the first week as the trial or test run period; ensure all safety protocols; and not try to achieve high production targets.

> To minimize the risk it is important that employees who work on specific equipment are sensitized and made aware of the need to identify abnormalities like strange sounds or smell, exposed wires, vibrations, leaks, smoke, abnormal wobbling, irregular grinding or other potentially hazardous signs which indicate the need for an immediate maintenance or if required shutdown.

> Especially during the COVID-19 times, ensure all lockout and tag out procedures are in place on a daily basis (not applicable for units running 24 hours).

> Inspection of all equipment as per the safety protocols during the restart phase.

> In case the industry has any difficulty in managing crucial backward linkages that may be critical for  their  safe  functioning,  they  should  approach  the  local  district  administration  for  specific assistance. District Magistrates may be instructed to ensure that in such instances, the industrial  unit  may  be  facilitated  to  run  their  end  to  end  operations,  in  the  overall  interests  of  industrial security.

The MHA also issued guidelines for specific industrial procedures such as storage of raw material, manufacturing, storage and guidelines for workers.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 10, 2020 08:57 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #MHA #Vizag Gas Leak

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on arrivals, departures

Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on arrivals, departures

Investors have already factored in slower GDP growth amid coronavirus pandemic: Ritesh Asher

Investors have already factored in slower GDP growth amid coronavirus pandemic: Ritesh Asher

COVID-19 may force auto companies into more automation on shop-floor, less reliance on contract labour: EY

COVID-19 may force auto companies into more automation on shop-floor, less reliance on contract labour: EY

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.