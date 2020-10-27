Hathras case: Supreme Court directs Allahabad High Court to monitor CBI probe

The Supreme Court on October 27 directed the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court to monitor the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s investigation of the Hathras case.

The top court also directed the CBI to file status reports before the High Court.

The apex court was hearing a clutch of petitions seeking a top court-monitored probe into the case, in which a Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and died of injuries, and transfer of trial to Delhi.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian had on October 15 reserved its verdict on a public interest litigation (PIL) and several intervention pleas of activists and lawyers who have argued that a fair trial was not possible in Uttar Pradesh as the investigation has allegedly been botched up.

The lawyer, appearing for the victim's family, had asked the Supreme Court to move the trial in the case out of UP to a court in the national capital after completion of investigation.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The victim was cremated near her village on September 30 before dawn. Her family alleged they were forced by the police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

The woman’s death led to sharp reactions from various sections of the society. The opposition had highlighted what they said was the failing law and order situation in UP.

During the hearing in the apex court, activist-lawyer Indira Jaising had also raised apprehension of not having a fair trial in the case in UP.

The CBI took over the investigation of the case on October 10, days after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended the central agency's probe in the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)