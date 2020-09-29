172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|hathras-rape-case-woman-gang-raped-dies-in-delhi-hospital-5898051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hathras rape case: Woman gang-raped dies in Delhi hospital

The family of the girl informed that she died around 3 am, Superintendent of Police, Hathras, Vikrant Vir, said.

PTI
File image
File image

A 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, days after being raped by four men here, a senior police officer said.

The woman was shifted to a hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh.

The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

The four accused have already been arrested.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 10:41 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

