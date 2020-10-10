CBI takes over investigation of Hathras rape case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation of the Hathras alleged rape and murder case days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended the central agency's probe in the case.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where she breathed her last.

She was cremated in the early hours, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the middle of the night.

Adityanath had recommended a CBI probe into the case on October 3. On October 6, the state government had urged the Supreme Court to direct a CBI probe in the case.

In an affidavit filed in response to a PIL, the UP government said it is important that the investigation is carried out by an independent central agency.

The state administration had also suspended the Hathras Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and the station inspector.

The three police officials were reportedly suspended over allegations of mismanagement of the incident.