Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS after two weeks of treatment

The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted to a private ward at the Cardio Neuro Centre of AIIMS and was under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik. He was discharged after seeking treatment for 18 days.

Moneycontrol News
October 31, 2021 / 07:04 PM IST
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh (Image: PTI)

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, at around 5 pm on October 31.

He had been admitted earlier this month on October 13 after he reportedly complained of fever and weakness.

The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted to a private ward at the Cardio Neuro Centre of AIIMS and was under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik. He was discharged after treatment.

Dispelling rumours of his health condition, the Congress party had earlier said in a statement that Singh was “undergoing routine treatment” at the hospital.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Pranav Jha tweeted: “There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern.”

Manmohan Singh has a history of heart-related ailments and had undergone a coronary bypass surgery at the hospital in 2009. Since 1990, Singh has had five bypasses performed on him and a stenting treatment in 2004.

In May last year, he was admitted to AIIMS after he had complained of chest pain.

Singh was also hospitalised earlier this year, after he had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19. The ex-PM, however, had successfully recovered from the infection and was discharged on April 29.

(With agency inputs)
Tags: #AIIMS Delhi #Congress party #Dr Manmohan Singh
first published: Oct 31, 2021 06:57 pm

