Ex-PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, after he was found infected with the contagious disease.

The Congress party issued a statement to confirm that Singh has been admitted to the hospital. "Former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh has been admitted to AIIMS. We wish him a full and speedy recovery," the party's official social media handle stated.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Singh a "speedy recovery". The country needs "your guidance and advice in this difficult time", he further tweeted.

Singh, 88, suffers from heart-related ailments. He is expected to remain under keen observation considering his age and co-morbidities.

A day earlier, Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the current coronavirus situation in the country. The ex-PM had offered a list of advise to the central government, stressing that the details of all orders placed for COVID-19 vaccine does should be made public.

"The key to our fight against COVID-19 must be ramping up the vaccination effort. We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and focus instead on the percentage of the population vaccinated," Singh had stated.

Responding to Singh's letter, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan alleged that the second wave of the pandemic was fuelled by Congress-ruled states as party leaders were "busy raising doubts about vaccines" rather than vaccinating people.

"History shall be kinder to you Dr Manmohan Singh ji if your offer of "constructive cooperation" and valuable advice was followed by your @INCIndia leaders as well in such extraordinary times! (sic)," Vardhan tweeted.