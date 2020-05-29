App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

DMK moves SC for implementation of 50% OBC quota in Tamil Nadu's share of All India Medical seats

The party said its plea is directed against the Respondents (Centre, Medical Council of India (MCI) and Tamil Nadu government) denying the implementation of 50 percent OBC policy of the state, other than in central government institutions.

PTI

The DMK party has moved the Supreme Court seeking 50 percent OBC reservation in seats surrendered by Tamil Nadu in the All India Quota for under graduate, post graduate medical and dental courses in 2020-21.

The party said its plea is directed against the Respondents (Centre, Medical Council of India (MCI) and Tamil Nadu government) denying the implementation of 50 percent OBC policy of the state, other than in central government institutions.

It said the MCI regulations clearly contemplate adherence to state reservation laws while filling up of the seats.

Close

“That the Director General of Health Services, Medical Counselling Committee and the Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India have grossly failed to provide reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBC) students in admissions to the Under Graduate, Diploma, PG Diploma and Post Graduate medical courses in all medical colleges across the country in the category of‘ state surrendered seats to the All India Quota' in Government and private medical colleges other than the Central Government institutions,” the plea said.

related news

The party said that the All India Quota seats are contributed by States surrendering seats in the Government and private medical and dental colleges as per the MCI regulations.

“As per the applicable MCI and DCI regulations, 15 percent seats are surrendered by State Government and private colleges in under graduate and diploma courses and 50 percent seats are surrendered to the All India Quota in post graduate courses both in private and government colleges,” the plea said.

It said that in Tamil Nadu there is 69 percent reservations for OBCs, SC and ST and within this, OBC reservations are about 50 percent.

The party sought ad-interim injunction restraining the Respondents from proceeding further with All India Counselling for PG seats pursuant to the NEET-PG 2020 results without following the 50 percent reservation for OBC quota in Tamil Nadu pending disposal of the plea.

It also sought ad-interim injunction restraining them from proceeding with conducting the NEET-UG 2020 or any counselling thereof without following the 50 percent reservation for OBC quota in Tamil Nadu.

The party also sought direction for calling of the records of the Respondent pertaining to the Result of NEET-PG, 2020 published on May 9, 2020 by the National Board of Examinations relating to the filling up of the All India Quota and quashing of the same.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #DMK #India #OBC quota #Supreme Court #Tamil Nadu

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.