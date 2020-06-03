App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Nisarga | 1,500 people shifted to sturdy shelter in Alibaug: CMO

Cyclone 'Nisarga' made landfall as a severe cyclonic storm around 12:30 pm near Alibaug, 95 km from Mumbai.

PTI

Cycle Nisarga, which has been categorised as a Severe Cyclonic Storm made landfall at Alibaug in Raigad district around 1 pm and is now expected to gradually proceed into Mumbai and Thane districts over the next couple of hours.

Track the progress of Cyclone Nisarga on our live blog

About 1,500 citizens were evacuated and shifted to a safe and sturdy shelter in Alibaug in Raigad district of coastal Maharashtra earlier on Wednesday, as per Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Office.

Close

"Around 1500 citizens evacuated and placed in safe sturdy shelter in Alibag, Raigad this morning," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted.

related news

Thirty-one teams of the Natural Disaster Management Force (NDRF) have already been pressed to service, of which 16 are stationed in Maharashtra right now.

Also Read: 17 things to do before, during and after a cyclone

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #Alibaug #CMO #Current Affairs #Cyclone Nisarga #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 fallout: Amara Raja Group announces pay cut to employees

COVID-19 fallout: Amara Raja Group announces pay cut to employees

Unlock 1.0: Now, get ready to pre-book a visit to the mall

Unlock 1.0: Now, get ready to pre-book a visit to the mall

Coronavirus impact | Export from SEZs plunge, over a third of orders cancelled: Report

Coronavirus impact | Export from SEZs plunge, over a third of orders cancelled: Report

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.