Cyclone Nisarga | 1,500 people shifted to sturdy shelter in Alibaug: CMO

Cycle Nisarga, which has been categorised as a Severe Cyclonic Storm made landfall at Alibaug in Raigad district around 1 pm and is now expected to gradually proceed into Mumbai and Thane districts over the next couple of hours.

About 1,500 citizens were evacuated and shifted to a safe and sturdy shelter in Alibaug in Raigad district of coastal Maharashtra earlier on Wednesday, as per Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Office.

"Around 1500 citizens evacuated and placed in safe sturdy shelter in Alibag, Raigad this morning," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted.



NDRF च्या टीमकडून आज सकाळी पालघर जिल्ह्यातील केळवा येथे नागरिकांना आपत्तीच्या वेळी स्वतः त्यातून मार्ग काढता यावा यासाठी प्रशिक्षण देण्यात येत आहे. Earlier today, NDRF teams imparting training in rescue measures at the Cyclone Shelter in Kelva, Palghar.#NisargaUpdates pic.twitter.com/zzQ6BZcyO5

Thirty-one teams of the Natural Disaster Management Force (NDRF) have already been pressed to service, of which 16 are stationed in Maharashtra right now.

