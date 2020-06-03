App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Nisarga | 17 things to do before, during and after a storm hits

The severe cyclonic storm is expected to make a landfall at Alibaug in Raigad district at around 12 pm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expects Cyclone Nisarga to approach coastal regions of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3.

The severe cyclonic storm is expected to make a landfall at Alibaug in Raigad district.

The storm is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

Close

Follow Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of Cyclone Nisarga here

related news

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have issued guidelines that need to be followed before, during and after the storm.

Before the cyclone:

>>Make sure your mobile phones, power banks and battery-operated emergency lights are charged.

>> Stay indoors. If you need to step out and drive, carry a hammer so that you can break the window of your car if you're stuck.

>> Listen to the television and radio for warnings and other updates.

>> Bring loose objects outside the house inside.

>> Don't spread or believe rumours.

>> Keep important documents and jewellery in water-proof containers.

>> Keep drinking water in a safe place.

>> Prepare an emergency kit that contains dry food and medicines.

During the cyclone:

>> Stay in the centre of the room, away from the windows and corners.

>> Close the doors and windows.

>> Take shelter under strong furniture such as beds, tables and stools.

>> Switch off non-essential electrical items and gas supply.

>> Do not allow oil and other inflammable substances to spill, and clean them immediately.

>> If you are outdoors, seek a safe shelter. Stay away from damaged buildings and trees.

After the cyclone:

>> Don't step out till it is safe to do so.

>> Do not move injured people unless it is absolutely safe to do so. It may cause more harm

>> Keep an eye our for warnings issued by authorities.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 11:52 am

tags #Cyclone Nisarga #Gujarat #India #Maharahstra

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Your kitchen can be as well stocked as restaurants now

Coronavirus impact | Your kitchen can be as well stocked as restaurants now

COVID-19 impact: India Inc's IT spends may fall 8% in 2020 to $83.5 billion

COVID-19 impact: India Inc's IT spends may fall 8% in 2020 to $83.5 billion

Coronavirus lockdown: M&M counts loss of 87,000 vehicles, 30,000 tractors in Q1

Coronavirus lockdown: M&M counts loss of 87,000 vehicles, 30,000 tractors in Q1

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.