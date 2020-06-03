Cyclone Nisarga | 17 things to do before, during and after a storm hits

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expects Cyclone Nisarga to approach coastal regions of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3.

The severe cyclonic storm is expected to make a landfall at Alibaug in Raigad district.

The storm is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have issued guidelines that need to be followed before, during and after the storm.

Before the cyclone:

>>Make sure your mobile phones, power banks and battery-operated emergency lights are charged.

>> Stay indoors. If you need to step out and drive, carry a hammer so that you can break the window of your car if you're stuck.

>> Listen to the television and radio for warnings and other updates.

>> Bring loose objects outside the house inside.

>> Don't spread or believe rumours.

>> Keep important documents and jewellery in water-proof containers.

>> Keep drinking water in a safe place.

>> Prepare an emergency kit that contains dry food and medicines.

During the cyclone:

>> Stay in the centre of the room, away from the windows and corners.

>> Close the doors and windows.

>> Take shelter under strong furniture such as beds, tables and stools.

>> Switch off non-essential electrical items and gas supply.

>> Do not allow oil and other inflammable substances to spill, and clean them immediately.

>> If you are outdoors, seek a safe shelter. Stay away from damaged buildings and trees.

After the cyclone:

>> Don't step out till it is safe to do so.

>> Do not move injured people unless it is absolutely safe to do so. It may cause more harm

>> Keep an eye our for warnings issued by authorities.



