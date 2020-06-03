Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates | Mumbai on edge as cyclone nears; Section 144 imposed, trains rescheduled

Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates: Cyclone 'Nisarga' will make landfall along the Maharashtra coast on June 3 with high wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph besides heavy rainfall and storm in Mumbai and other coastal areas of the state, the Home Ministry has said.

The storm is likely to impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of Maharashtra like Raigad and Palghar along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.