Jun 03, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates | Mumbai on edge as cyclone nears; Section 144 imposed, trains rescheduled
Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates: IMD Mumbai's deputy director-general of meteorology K S Hosalikar said the cyclone will cross close to the south of Alibaug as severe cyclonic storm 100-110 kmph gusting at 120 kmph.
Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates: Cyclone 'Nisarga' will make landfall along the Maharashtra coast on June 3 with high wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph besides heavy rainfall and storm in Mumbai and other coastal areas of the state, the Home Ministry has said.The storm is likely to impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of Maharashtra like Raigad and Palghar along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Catch LIVE updates here:
Mumbai on tenterhooks as cyclone Nisarga approaches
Cyclone approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph
Dos and Don't during cyclone
Dos and Don'ts before cyclone
All hands on deck as Maharashtra, Gujarat brace for cyclone
Ahead of landfall, rains lash Mumbai
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said Cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall off the coast of Mumbai on June 3 and that the city is expected to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow.
Ever wondered how cyclones are named, and who named this one? Read here
Mumbai is bracing itself for the first cyclone in over 129 years. Cyclone Nisarga is expected to hit Mumbai and nearby areas on June 4, followed by strong winds and heavy rainfall. As a precautionary measure, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wants car owners to be emergency-ready and keep a hammer with them.
Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates | Cyclone Nisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn't experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating: Actor Priyanka Chopra
Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates | As per IMD, there's a possibility of 'nature' cyclones/strong winds with rains in the BMC area. So, a structured inspection of COVID-19 Health Centers set up temporarily at various places in the BMC area should be done again by concerned contractors: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (ANI)
Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates | Section 144 (CrPC) has been promulgated in the city from 00:00 hours, June 3 till 12:00 hours, June 4. Refrain from venturing out to coast-beaches, promenade, parks and other similar places along the coastline: Mumbai Police
Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates | While it’s best that you stay at home during heavy rainfall, but if, for some unavoidable reason, you need to drive your car, please ensure that you carry a hammer or objects that can help you break the glass in case your car doors get jammed: BMC
Cyclonic storm Nisarga, set to make landfall at Alibaug in Raigad district in the afternoon, hovered over the Arabian Sea around 165 km south-southwest of the coastal town and 215 km south-southwest of Mumbai at dawn, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai's deputy director-general of meteorology KS Hosalikar told PTI.
According to Hosalikar, the cyclone will cross close to south of Alibaug as severe cyclonic storm 100-110 kmph gusting at 120 kmph.
Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates | 21 NDRF teams, 4 SDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra to conduct evacuations, necessary relief and rehabilitation measures.
Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates | Cyclone Nisarga approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours. It is 155 km south-southwest of Alibaug and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai: SkymetWeather