COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 17 lakh doses administered in India on August 1

More than 17.06 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on August 1, the Union Health Ministry's data said. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 47.22 crore.

On the 198th day of the vaccination drive on August 1, 17,06,598 received jabs, taking the total coverage to 47,22,23,639.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- The Delhi health department, on August 1, issued fresh orders asking district authorities to restrict 20 percent doses of Covishield and 40 percent doses of Covaxin for the first shot. The remaining doses will be reserved for the second shot till the supply situation improves, an official said.

- Britain will offer COVID-19 booster vaccines to 32 million Britons starting early next month with up to 2,000 pharmacies set to deliver the programme. The campaign could start as soon as September 6, which would see the rollout completed by early December if it goes to plan

- From shopping vouchers and pizza discounts to Uber reminders, the UK is planning a so-called vouchers for vaccines scheme to encourage greater uptake of COVID-19 vaccines among the younger age groups of the country.

A number of ride-hailing and food delivery apps will be offering discounted travel and meals to people who get vaccinated, with offers including free lifts to vaccine centres and cheap meals for those already inoculated. Uber, Bolt, Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims are among the brands in the UK that are part of the government-backed scheme.

- The July 31 deadline to complete administering the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to all eligible beneficiaries in Goa has been missed as only 87 percent of the target has been met, a senior official told PTI. The July 31 deadline was set by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant with the aim of getting the state prepared to tackle a possible third wave of the infection.

- The AYUSH Ministry has collaborated with UK's London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) to conduct a study on Ashwagandha for promoting recovery from COVID-19. The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH, and LSHTM recently signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct clinical trials of Ashwagandha on 2,000 people in three UK cities -- Leicester, Birmingham and London (Southall and Wembley), the ministry said in a statement.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 2,18,87,925 Arunachal Pradesh 8,47,524 Assam 1,08,27,165 Bihar 2,47,02,048 Chandigarh 8,44,439 Chhattisgarh 1,20,10,136 Delhi 1,01,06,714 Goa 13,35,328 Gujarat 3,37,40,643 Haryana 1,19,45,898 Himachal Pradesh 52,42,253 Jharkhand 97,19,028 Karnataka 3,06,65,708 Kerala 2,03,70,704 Madhya Pradesh 3,22,28,891 Maharashtra 4,46,72,654 Odisha 1,66,37,788 Punjab 98,25,946 Rajasthan 3,28,15,090 Tamil Nadu 2,33,07,320 Telangana 1,48,43,306 Uttar Pradesh 4,84,43,142 Uttarakhand 60,02,934 West Bengal 2,98,07,373

