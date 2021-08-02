Delhi govt reserves 20% doses of Covishield, 40% doses of Covaxin for 1st shot

Coronavirus

The Delhi health department on Sunday issued fresh orders asking district authorities to restrict 20 per cent doses of Covishield and 40 per cent doses of Covaxin for the first shot, officials said.

The remaining doses will be reserved for the second shot till the supply situation improves, an official said.

"We have issued fresh orders today (Sunday). The first and second dose of Covishield and Covaxin will now be administered in 20:80 and 40:60 ratio, respectively, at government centres" the official said.

The Delhi government had on July 22 ordered that only the second dose of Covishield vaccine will be administered at government inoculation centres till July 31 due to limited supply.

Also, only 20 per cent of the Covaxin stock was being used for the first dose due to its "irregular delivery cycles".

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The cumulative number of doses administered in the city so far has reached 1,01,04,760, of which 26,71,681 are second doses.

According to government data, 42,98,825 women have received at least one dose of Covid vaccines, while 58,03,764 men have been inoculated with at least one jab.

Over 76.40 lakh doses of Covishield have been administered while 24,27,311 doses of Covaxin have been given till now.

As on Sunday morning, the national capital had 4,76,610 doses of Covishield. It received 1,18,490 doses of Covaxin Saturday, taking the total number of doses available to 3,65,130.