Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 40,134 new COVID-19 cases, 422 deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Refugees are at high risk of COVID-19 infection, but low priority for vaccines

In June, the G7 pledged 870 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, or COVAX, to help it meet its two billion vaccine goal for lower- and middle- income countries by the end of 2021. The global vaccine-sharing initiative is pooling funds and vaccines to distribute to 92 low- and middle- income countries with the goal of vaccinating 20 per cent of their populations.

But as high-income countries move into post-vaccination life with vaccination rates of more than 80 doses per 100 people, a number we’re not seeing in the headlines is the 1.1 per cent. That’s the percentage of people in low-income countries who have received at least one dose. Globally, 3.83 billion vaccine doses have been administered so far, but a large vaccine gap exists between countries and continents. Africa has the lowest vaccination rate.

With a global population of 7.88 billion, and only 27.1 per cent of the population vaccinated, that means 5.74 billion people globally aren’t vaccinated. And the majority of those people are in South America, Asia, Oceania and Africa. The pandemic has left asylum-seekers, refugees and undocumented migrants in the lurch — and when it comes to vaccination rates, they’re being similarly affected.

With 86 per cent of the world’s refugees living in low- and middle- income countries, their inclusion and prioritization in national vaccination plans is crucial. As World Vision argues, refugees are “high risk, low priority.” The Venezuelan refugee crisis is one of the biggest in the world and is predicted to continue to increase. Venezuelan refugees are at great risk of contracting COVID-19 due to their large numbers and slow vaccination rates across the South America.

Since 2015, more than 5.6 million Venezuelans have fled their country due to violence, persecution and poverty. And an additional 1.6 million will likely be displaced by the end of 2021. A global vaccine shortage has contributed to the exclusion of migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers on national vaccination plans. Colombian President Iván Duque announced in December 2020 that undocumented Venezuelan migrants and asylum-seekers would be denied access to vaccines before making a policy U-turn in February 2021 giving them temporary protection status.

This temporary status gives undocumented Venezuelans access to the national health-care system and eventually, vaccination. But they still face many challenges amid growing xenophobia and discrimination in the country’s health system. Venezuelan refugees have also fled to Brazil — a country that doesn’t clearly list migrants, asylum-seekers and refugees as priority groups in their federal vaccination plan, despite some states including them at the state level.

Despite Brazil having the world’s third highest number of COVID-19 cases, Venezuelans are still crossing the border daily into the country through dangerous armed group-controlled “trochas,” or informal trails. I am in the process of conducting research on the impact of COVID-19 on Venezuelan LGBTQI+ asylum-seekers and refugees in Manaus, a COVID-19 hotspot in Brazil.