Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 40,134 new COVID-19 cases, 422 deaths
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: A total of 4,24,773 deaths linked to the disease have been reported so far in the country, including 1,32,948 from Maharashtra, 36,587 from Karnataka, 34,102 from Tamil Nadu, 25,054 from Delhi, 22,763 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,149 from West Bengal and 16,794 from Punjab.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India registered 40,134 fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing its virus tally to 3,16,95,958, while the number of active cases recorded an increase for the sixth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 4,24,773 with 422 daily fatalities. The number of active coronavirus
cases has increased to 4,13,718 and comprises 1.31 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. An increase of 2,766 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Also, 14,28,984 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 46,96,45,494, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.81 percent . The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.37 percent, according to the Health Ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,08,57,467, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 47.22 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore COVID-19 cases on May 4, and 3 crore on June 23. The 422 new fatalities include 157 from Maharashtra, 64 from Odisha and 56 from Kerala. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
The panel also recommended granting permission to Bharat Biotech for carrying out a study on the interchangeability of its Covaxin and the under-trial adenoviral intranasal vaccine candidate BBV154. (Image Source: Reuters/Jose Cabezas)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 17 lakh doses administered in India on August 1
More than 17.06 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on August 1, the Union Health Ministry's data said. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 47.22 crore. On the 198th day of the vaccination drive on August 1, 17,06,598 received jabs, taking the total coverage to 47,22,23,639.
August 02, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Vaccinated against Covid-19, will it be necessary to be re-vaccinated?
The increasing prevalence of new variants of the coronavirus raises more and more questions about the level of protection even after vaccination: won't these changes in the SARS-CoV-2 virus escape the immunity obtained? The microbiologist and specialist in infectious diseases William Petri , of the University of Virginia, answers the most frequent questions about vaccines and their recall in 6 points.
ADVERTISEMENT
August 02, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Refugees are at high risk of COVID-19 infection, but low priority for vaccines
In June, the G7 pledged 870 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, or COVAX, to help it meet its two billion vaccine goal for lower- and middle- income countries by the end of 2021. The global vaccine-sharing initiative is pooling funds and vaccines to distribute to 92 low- and middle- income countries with the goal of vaccinating 20 per cent of their populations.
But as high-income countries move into post-vaccination life with vaccination rates of more than 80 doses per 100 people, a number we’re not seeing in the headlines is the 1.1 per cent. That’s the percentage of people in low-income countries who have received at least one dose. Globally, 3.83 billion vaccine doses have been administered so far, but a large vaccine gap exists between countries and continents. Africa has the lowest vaccination rate.
With a global population of 7.88 billion, and only 27.1 per cent of the population vaccinated, that means 5.74 billion people globally aren’t vaccinated. And the majority of those people are in South America, Asia, Oceania and Africa. The pandemic has left asylum-seekers, refugees and undocumented migrants in the lurch — and when it comes to vaccination rates, they’re being similarly affected.
With 86 per cent of the world’s refugees living in low- and middle- income countries, their inclusion and prioritization in national vaccination plans is crucial. As World Vision argues, refugees are “high risk, low priority.” The Venezuelan refugee crisis is one of the biggest in the world and is predicted to continue to increase. Venezuelan refugees are at great risk of contracting COVID-19 due to their large numbers and slow vaccination rates across the South America.
Since 2015, more than 5.6 million Venezuelans have fled their country due to violence, persecution and poverty. And an additional 1.6 million will likely be displaced by the end of 2021. A global vaccine shortage has contributed to the exclusion of migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers on national vaccination plans. Colombian President Iván Duque announced in December 2020 that undocumented Venezuelan migrants and asylum-seekers would be denied access to vaccines before making a policy U-turn in February 2021 giving them temporary protection status.
This temporary status gives undocumented Venezuelans access to the national health-care system and eventually, vaccination. But they still face many challenges amid growing xenophobia and discrimination in the country’s health system. Venezuelan refugees have also fled to Brazil — a country that doesn’t clearly list migrants, asylum-seekers and refugees as priority groups in their federal vaccination plan, despite some states including them at the state level.
Despite Brazil having the world’s third highest number of COVID-19 cases, Venezuelans are still crossing the border daily into the country through dangerous armed group-controlled “trochas,” or informal trails. I am in the process of conducting research on the impact of COVID-19 on Venezuelan LGBTQI+ asylum-seekers and refugees in Manaus, a COVID-19 hotspot in Brazil.
August 02, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Glenmark inks deal with SaNOtize for COVID treatment spray in India, other Asian markets
Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Canadia's biotech firm SaNOtize Research and Development Corp to commercialise its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray for COVID-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and SaNOtize Research and Development Corp announced an exclusive long term strategic partnership to manufacture, market and distribute its breakthrough Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS)in Asian markets including India, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor Leste and Vietnam, Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.
Glenmark said in early July 2021, the company presented a proposal to the subject expert committee of CDSCO for emergency approval for import and marketing of the nasal spray. "The committee has recommended a phase III clinical trial to be conducted in Indian patients in the weeks to follow. The phase III clinical trial for NONS is expected to be completed, followed by commercial launch under the brand name FabiSpray in India, by fourth quarter of the calendar year 2021," the company added.
“This partnership with SaNOtize closely aligns with Glenmark's focused approach against COVID-19 and will help reduce the burden of the pandemic in the region.” said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and MD, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. SaNOtize developed and patented a Nitric Oxide Releasing Solution platform technology (NORSTM) to treat and prevent microbial infections in 2017. Glenmark's partnership with SaNOtize will bring in much needed therapeutic relief to patients in India and Asia.
August 02, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India reports 40,134 new COVID-19 cases, 422 deaths
India registered 40,134 fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing its virus tally to 3,16,95,958, while the number of active cases recorded an increase for the sixth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 4,24,773 with 422 daily fatalities. The number of active coronavirus cases has increased to 4,13,718 and comprises 1.31 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
An increase of 2,766 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Also, 14,28,984 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 46,96,45,494, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.81 percent . The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.37 percent, according to the Health Ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,08,57,467, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 47.22 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore COVID-19 cases on May 4, and 3 crore on June 23. The 422 new fatalities include 157 from Maharashtra, 64 from Odisha and 56 from Kerala.
A total of 4,24,773 deaths linked to the disease have been reported so far in the country, including 1,32,948 from Maharashtra, 36,587 from Karnataka, 34,102 from Tamil Nadu, 25,054 from Delhi, 22,763 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,149 from West Bengal and 16,794 from Punjab. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
ADVERTISEMENT
August 02, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Spin legend Shane Warne tests positive for COVID-19, in self-isolation
Spin legend Shane Warne has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation, according to a report. Warne, who is the head coach of ''The Hundred'' team London Spirits, and another unnamed member of management team have gone into self-isolation, a report in ESPNcricinfo said. According to the report, Warne reported feeling unwell on Sunday morning, ahead of Spirit's game against Southern Brave at Lord's.
A lateral flow test returned positive and he is now awaiting the result of a PCR test, the report said. None of the Spirit playing squad has been affected as of now. The 51-year-old former Australia leg-spinner, who took 708 wickets from 145 Tests between 1992 and 2007, is the second head coach in the men's competition to test positive for COVID-19 in the first 10 days of the Hundred. Andy Flower, the Trent Rockets head coach, returned a positive test last weekend and has missed his side's last three fixtures, with Paul Franks stepping into the role.
August 02, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi govt reserves 20% doses of Covishield, 40% doses of Covaxin for 1st shot
The Delhi health department on Sunday issued fresh orders asking district authorities to restrict 20 per cent doses of Covishield and 40 per cent doses of Covaxin for the first shot, officials said. The remaining doses will be reserved for the second shot till the supply situation improves, an official said. "We have issued fresh orders today (Sunday). The first and second dose of Covishield and Covaxin will now be administered in 20:80 and 40:60 ratio, respectively, at government centres" the official said.
The Delhi government had on July 22 ordered that only the second dose of Covishield vaccine will be administered at government inoculation centres till July 31 due to limited supply. Also, only 20 per cent of the Covaxin stock was being used for the first dose due to its "irregular delivery cycles". The cumulative number of doses administered in the city so far has reached 1,01,04,760, of which 26,71,681 are second doses.
August 02, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Navi Mumbai civic body claims to have tested 93% of population for COVID-19
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation claimed to have become the only civic body to have tested 92.86 percent of the population or a total of 13.93 lakh people for coronavirus infection so far. In July alone, 2,16,411 people were tested at an average of 7,000 tests per day, the NMMC said in a release. "Of the total population of 15 lakh in the NMMC areas, 13.93 lakh people have already been tested for coronavirus infection," it said. NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar said the civic body mainly concentrated on targeted testing with a twin objective to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission and prevent a projected third wave of the pandemic.
August 02, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till August 9
The Goa government extended till August 9 the ongoing coronavirus-induced curfew in the state. The previous curfew deadline was scheduled to end on August 2. The administration issued the extension order, in which it said that all the COVID-19-related curbs will continue in the state and no fresh relaxation has been granted. The coastal state on Sunday reported 59 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one death, taking the tally to 1,71,205 and the toll to 3,148, the health department said.
August 02, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Take health professionals' view on possible 3rd wave as a warning: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin tells people
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to people to take the views of doctors as a warning that in the case of a possible third wave of COVID-19, it may be worse and similar to the Spanish flu. The chief minister, in a statement, also cautioned that the public should not force the government to impose a lockdown by not adhering to COVID-19 norms while in public.
Stating that his government through various measures tried to contain the spread of the virus, he said, "though we have tried to contain the virus, we have not completely stopped its spread." "It is also difficult to put a full stop since it is contagious and even those countries which had presumed that the virus has been contained, have witnessed a resurgence", he said.
The virus spread has been increasing in neighbouring Kerala, Karnataka and even in Maharashtra, he said. "When a lockdown was announced the virus spread had been contained and when relaxations were announced there was a slight increase in its spread. People should be aware of it," he said. Stalin said by allowing the shops to open, people were able to buy the essential items that they needed, but at the same time they failed to follow the COVID-19 protocols while visiting a shop.
ADVERTISEMENT
August 02, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Assam reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, 784 new cases
Assam reported 15 deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, while 784 more persons tested positive for the infection, pushing the caseload 5,66,982, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. Jorhat, Kamrup, and Nagaon reported three COVID-19 deaths each, and Chirang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, and Tinsukia districts reported one death each.
With the fresh fatalities, the total number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 5,275. The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government’s Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too. With the detection of 784 coronavirus patients against the testing of 91,123 samples on Sunday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.86 per cent for the day, the NHM bulletin said.
The state had reported 989 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday against the testing of 1,07,285 samples. Currently, there are 11,295 active cases in the state. Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of new cases at 107, followed by Golaghat (72), Lakhimpur (50), and Nalbari (49). The overall positivity rate stands at 3.03 per cent against the total testing of 1,87,22,233 samples so far. As many as 1,499 patients recovered during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,49,065. A total of 1,08,17,590 people have been inoculated in the state, of whom 19,48,545 have received both doses of the vaccines.
August 02, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Arizona reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases
Health officials in Arizona have reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day. They say the 2,306 new cases and five additional deaths on Sunday pushed the state''s totals to 929,541 cases and 18,251 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago. They say the 2,306 new cases and five additional deaths on Sunday pushed the state''s totals to 929,541 cases and 18,251 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.