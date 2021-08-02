MARKET NEWS

BMC relaxes Mumbai lockdown rules: Restaurants allowed to stay open till 4 pm on all days

Earlier, restaurants and eateries were only allowed to operate their take-away food section on weekends, that is Saturdays and Sundays and restaurants could operate with a limited seating capacity till 4 pm only on weekdays.

Moneycontrol News
August 02, 2021 / 10:37 PM IST
Representational image

Mumbai’s civic body – the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) – announced on August 2 that restaurants in the city will be allowed to stay open till 4 pm on all days of the week, reported News18.

Earlier, restaurants and eateries were only allowed to operate their take-away food section on weekends -- that is Saturdays and Sundays -- and could offer dine-in facilities with a limited seating capacity till 4 pm only on weekdays.

The lockdown rules in  Mumbai were only relaxed after the Maharashtra government allowed concerned authorities to dial down COVID-19 restrictions in the city.

The current lockdown rules in Mumbai were relaxed after an order from the Maharashtra government stated that the decision on reducing the currently imposed COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, and Thane districts will have to be taken by the Disaster Management Authorities of the respective districts.

While as per the BMC notification, all non-essential shops in Mumbai will be allowed to operate till 10 pm daily and most indoor and outdoor activities have been allowed save sports where social distancing is not possible, the Mumbai civic authority has not allowed malls in the city to reopen.

The Mumbai lockdown rule relaxations come at a time when there are 4,744 active coronavirus cases in the city. Mumbai’s COVID-19 recovery state now stands at 97 percent and the city added 259 fresh infections on August 2.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #lockdown relaxations #mumbai
first published: Aug 2, 2021 10:14 pm

