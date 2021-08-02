Maharashtra relaxes COVID-19 lockdown guidelines: What's allowed and what's not

(Representative image: Reuters)

Chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on August 2 announced new guidelines for easing of lockdown curbs in those districts where the coronavirus positivity rate is low.

The order said that the restrictions that have been imposed for level 3 will be continued for Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar districts.

Apart from these, in all the other districts, the existing restrictions have been revised.

Check what's allowed and what's not:

What's allowed:

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

>> All essential and non-essential shops (including shopping malls) to remain open on all weekdays till 8 PM and till 3 PM on Saturday.

>> All agricultural activity, Civil Works, Industrial activity, transport of goods can remain functional at full capacity.

>> Gymnasiums, Yoga Centres, Hair Cutting salons, beauty parlors, Spa's can remain open without use of air-conditioners and with 50 percent capacity till 8 pm on weekdays. On Saturdays, these services can remain open till 3 PM. However, on Sundays these will have to remain shut.

>> All restaurants will remain open with 50 percent seating capacity till 4 pm on weekdays. Delivery and Takeaway of food to be allowed as it is allowed currently.

>> All Public Gardens and playgrounds can be kept open for the purpose of exercise, walking, jogging and cycling.

>> All government and private offices can remain operational with full capacity. Staggering of work hours to be done to avoid crowding while travelling, the order said. However, the offices that can function through working from home should consider doing so, it added.

What's not allowed:

>> All shops and malls except essential shops to remain closed on Sundays.

>> Restrictions on movement will be applicable from 9 pm to 5 am.

>> All cinema theatres, drama theatres and multiplexes (independent and inside malls) to remain closed till further orders.

>> All places of worship in the state to remain closed till further orders.

>> In a bid to avoid crowding, the new order includes restrictions imposed on birthday celebration, Political, Social and Cultural events, elections, election campaigning, rallies, protest marches.

As for as the decision to reopen schools and colleges in the state is concerned, the notification said, "orders of the State Education department and the Higher and Technical Department will be applicable.

Thackeray, earlier in the day, said that allowing all segments of society in Mumbai local trains would be difficult “in the first phase" as the easing of curbs is being done slowly.