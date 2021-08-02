MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra eases COVID-19 restrictions; check details here

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that shops will be permitted to remain open till 8 pm instead of 4 pm in the districts where COVID infections have reduced.

Moneycontrol News
August 02, 2021 / 07:51 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray


Maharashtra government announced relaxation in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related restrictions on August 2.



As far as Mumbai local trains are concerned, the CM said that allowing all segments of society would be difficult "in the first phase" as the easing of curbs was being done slowly.

Restrictions that have been imposed through 'Break the Chain' orders dated June 4, 2021 and June 17, 2021 for level 3 be continued for: Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar, the new order released today read.

Apart from these, in all the other districts, the existing restrictions have been modified; however, restrictions on movement will be applicable from 9 PM to 5 AM.

The order further stated that "all COVID-19 protocols - use of masks, social distancing etc. to be scrupulously followed across the state by all the citizens. Failure in stringent adherence to the same will result in action on the defaulters under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Act and Section 1860 ofthe Indian Penal Code."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #covid curbs #Maharashtra
first published: Aug 2, 2021 07:32 pm

