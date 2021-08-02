Second wave of COVID-19 worsens tourism woes of Kerala

Unofficial reports peg the losses in Kerala's tourism business since April 2020 in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 crore

The unrelenting run of the second wave of COVID-19 has cast a shadow over the tourism prospects of Kerala, one of the premier travel destinations in the country.

Already, the pandemic has reduced traveller traffic to a trickle last year. Now, the second wave has ruined the state’s chance of enticing visitors with its monsoon charm.

With the future looking uncertain as the test positivity rate (TPR) continues to rule high, industry stakeholders are keeping their fingers crossed as the main tourist season approaches.

The main tourism season in Kerala starts from October and stretches to February, when both international and domestic tourists arrive. In April and May, there is a rush of domestic tourists because of summer vacation. Monsoon tourism, promoted between June and August, has drawn little response after the 2018 floods.

Coming as it did after one of worst deluges in the state’s history, COVID-19 dealt a heavy blow to tourist inflow. Unofficial reports put the losses to the state since April 2020 in the range of Rs 25,000-Rs 35,000 crore.

Tourist arrivals

Tourist arrivals in 2020 dropped by nearly 73 percent from the previous year to just over 53 lakh visitors, of which 94 percent comprise domestic tourists, as per the Kerala Tourism Department. As a result, revenue from tourism dropped from over Rs 45,000 crore (12 percent of GDP) in 2019 to Rs 11,000 crore in 2020.

The normal annual increase in domestic tourist arrivals is around 10-12 percent and that of foreign visitors is 5-7 percent. In 2019, these figures showed a record rise of 17.8 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively.

The arrivals in 2021 were slightly better than in 2020, for the first three months, but the figures are yet to be finalised.

Banks reluctant to lend to tourism sector

After the pandemic struck last year, the Kerala government initiated a slew of loan schemes and one-time grant or financial assistance to provide succour to the tourism industry, which contributes 10 percent to the state’s GDP.

“There were many takers for the maintenance grant for house boats and one-time assistance to tourist guides. But the response to the loan schemes launched in association with commercial banks was below our expectations,’’ said Rajeev G L, deputy director, marketing, Department of Tourism, Kerala.

Of the planned Rs 350 crore loan to the tourism industry, the government will foot 50 percent interest payment. “What we gather from the stakeholders is that banks are reluctant to lend as they fear payment default in the current situation,” Rajeev said.

As the government is totally immersed in controlling the climbing TPR in the state, post the second wave of COVID-19, it is yet to formulate a scheme to revive the tourism industry, save for the Rs 30 crore earmarked in the recent budget.

This Rs 30 crore was earmarked in the revised budget in June after the new LDF government took over. Earlier, in the January budget for 2021-22, the outgoing LDF government had allocated Rs 100 crore for tourism promotion.

Hotel industry struggling to meet expenses

The hotel industry is struggling to meet the expenses, with the tourist inflow dipping sharply. “We have to keep a skeleton staff for maintenance. Besides, there are current charges and payment of loans and taxes. We are paying a subsistence amount to the staff remaining at home. This could be a huge burden for small players,’’ said Riaz Ahmed, managing director of Abad Hotels & Resorts, which has properties in several tourist destinations in the state.

The hotels witnessed a rush of local visitors when restrictions were eased after September last year. But it was hardly sufficient to run the property. The arrivals stopped when the lockdown was imposed following the second wave of the pandemic in May.

“The lockdown in the weekends and classification of places into A, B, C and D categories based on the intensity of the spread of the disease have virtually stopped people from travelling. Even the wedding crowd is absent with only 20 people allowed to participate,’’ Ahmed said.

‘Houseboats have only local visitors’

Houseboat owners are grappling with another problem: cost of fuel. “From around Rs 60 per litre before COVID, diesel cost has zoomed to nearly Rs 100 adding to the expense,’’ said Joji Mathew, director of Rainbow Cruises.

In the absence of tourists from other states or from outside the country, these boats are now mostly plying local visitors at discounted rates for a few hours.

Unless there is a moratorium on loans and subvention of interest, it would be difficult for the several hundreds of houseboats, mainly in Alappuzha district, to survive, especially with little hope of international tourists arriving this year too, Mathew said. “Foreign tourists bring more revenue. But the last foreign visitor we had was in March 2019,’’ he said.

Domestic tourists have become the mainstay of Kerala tourism since the state was hit by one of the worst floods of the century and Nipah virus contagion in 2018. But the subsequent year saw a healthy increase in tourist inflow. Domestic travellers accounted for 94 percent of the 1.96 crore visitors to the state in 2019, showing a rise of 18 percent over the previous year.

As per the estimates of Kerala Travel Mart Society, an organisation formed by the service providers to promote Kerala tourism, the state has 5,000-6,000 accommodation facilities