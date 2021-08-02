MARKET NEWS

Britain to offer vaccine booster shots for 32 million next month

The campaign could start as soon as September 6, which would see the rollout completed by early December if it goes to plan, the report added.

Reuters
August 02, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST
(Representative image)

Britain will offer COVID-19 booster vaccines to 32 million Britons starting early next month with up to 2,000 pharmacies set to deliver the programme, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The campaign could start as soon as September 6, which would see the rollout completed by early December if it goes to plan, the report added.
Tags: #Britain #coronavirus #Covid-19 #vaccine #World News
first published: Aug 2, 2021 08:14 am

