COVID-19 Vaccine: Johnson & Johnson applies for study of jab on adolescents in India

J&J has submitted an application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to conduct a study of its COVID-19 vaccine in India in adolescents aged 12-17 years

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST
J&J’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was given EUA in India on August 7 (File image of J&J COVID-19 vaccine)

Weeks, after it got Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in India, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), has now submitted an application to study its vaccine on adolescents in the country.

The US pharmaceutical company has submitted an application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to conduct a study of its COVID-19 vaccine in India in adolescents aged 12-17 years, ANI reported on August 20.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

J&J’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was given EUA in India on August 7. This was announced by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who tweeted: "India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines.”

It had applied for EUA for its jab on August 6 and was granted the approval the same day by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), PTI reported citing a senior official.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Notably, J&J had earlier also sought approval to conduct a phase-3 clinical trial of its vaccine on approximately 600 participants in two age groups — those aged 18 and below 60 years and those aged 60 years and above — to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of the jab in healthy Indian adults. However, on July 29, the firm withdrew its proposal.

There are now five vaccines that have been granted EUA — J&J's single-shot Janssen, Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, and Moderna.

For full coverage on the coronavirus, pandemic click here
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Health #India #Johnson & Johnson #vaccine
first published: Aug 20, 2021 11:51 am

