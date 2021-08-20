MARKET NEWS

English
August 20, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal reports 731 new COVID-19 cases, 12 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The death toll climbed to 4,32,519 with 440 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India added 35,178 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,22,85,857, while the national recovery rate improved to 97.52 percent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 4,32,519 with 440 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated
at 8 am. The active cases declined to 3,67,415, the lowest in 148 days, and comprise 1.14 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020,  the ministry said. A reduction of 2,431 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. As many as 17,97,559 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,84,27,083 . The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.96 percent. It has been less than three percent for the last 23 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.95 percent. It has been below three percent for the last 54 days, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,14,85,923, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated. Cumulatively, 56.06 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • August 20, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 25 new COVID1-9 cases, 2 deaths

    Delhi reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, 2 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Total cases 14,37,217

    Total recoveries 14,11,690

    Death toll 25,079

    Active cases 448

    Positivity Rate 0.04 %

  • August 20, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Sikkim reports 94 new COVID cases, one more fatality

    At least 94 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 29,075, a health department bulletin said on Thursday. The death toll rose to 364 as one more fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, it said. Of the fresh cases, 37 were reported from East Sikkim, 31 from West Sikkim, 21 from South Sikkim, and five from North Sikkim. The Himalayan state now has 1,806 active cases, while 26,626 people have recovered from the disease.

  • August 20, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Sydney tightens COVID-19 curbs, lockdown extended through September

    Australian authorities on Friday extended a COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney until the end of September and introduced a night curfew in the city’s worst-affected suburbs, after nearly two months of curbs failed to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian also announced the city’s 5 million residents must wear a mask as soon as they step outside their homes, except when exercising which has been limited to an hour a day.

    Berejiklian said she had been forced to impose tougher restrictions because of both an escalation in the number of COVID-19 cases and the fact that some people continued to flout lockdown rules. ”I asked health and police to work together, to give me a final list of what we can throw at this, to leave no shadow of a doubt as to how serious we are about getting the rate of growth down, the case numbers down,” Berejiklian said in a televised media conference. Berejiklian reported 644 new infections on Friday, most of them in Sydney, down from a record 681 hit a day earlier. Daily cases have topped 400 for the past seven days. Four new deaths were announced, taking the total number of deaths in the latest outbreak to 65.

  • August 20, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Nagaland logs 59 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

    Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,390 on Thursday, as 59 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. As many as 89 patients were cured of the disease during the day, improving the recovery rate to 91.57 percent from 91.33 percent on Wednesday.

    With no COVID-19 fatalities registered on August 19, the death toll remained at 608. Mokukchung district recorded the highest number of new cases at 19, followed by Kohima at 18, and Dimapur at 13, it said. The state now has 1,024 active cases, while 26,915 people have recovered from the disease, and 843 patients have migrated to other states so far, the bulletin said.

  • August 20, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Active infections fall below 20,000 as Tamil Nadu logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

    Tamil Nadu continued to record a decline in fresh infections with 1,702 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 25,95,935, the health department said. The death toll rose to 34,639, with 29 people succumbing to the virus. Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,892 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,41,432, leaving 19,864 active infections, a bulletin said. Active infections dropped below the 30,000-mark in Tamil Nadu on July 15.

  • August 20, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | J&K records 110 Covid cases, no death

    Jammu and Kashmir recorded 110 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the number of infections to 3,23,792 while the death toll stood at 4,400 as no new death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 33 were from the Jammu division and 77 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said. Kulgam district recorded the highest number of cases at 20, followed by 17 in Srinagar district, they added. The number of active cases was 1,109 in the union territory, while 3,18,283 patients have recovered so far.

  • August 20, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai: Seven separate FIRs registered at Vile Parle, Kherwadi, Mahim, Shivaji Park, Dadar, Chembur, Govandi police stations against BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra for violation of COVID-19 protocols.

  • August 20, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Section 144 CrPC imposed in Dholpur district, Rajasthan in wake of COVID-19 situation. Organising of public, social, political, entertainment, educational, cultural & religious gatherings/processions/festivals will not be allowed. This will come into effect from 20th August.

  • August 20, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 57.16 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

    The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 57.16 crore, including over 48 lakh doses given on Thursday, according to the Union health ministry. While 26,66,831 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose, 6,01,437 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

    “Cumulatively, 21,13,11,218 persons in the age group of 18-44 years across 37 states and Union territories have received their first dose and a total of 1,79,43,325 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive," it said. The cumulative vaccination coverage of 57,16,71,264 doses is segregated on the basis of population priority groups, the ministry said.

  • August 20, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Bengal reports 731 new COVID-19 cases, 12 fresh fatalities

    West Bengal's COVID-19 tally increased to 15,40,989 on Thursday as 731 more people tested positive for the infection, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,337, a health bulletin said. The highest number of 89 new cases were reported from the metropolis. The highest number of 89 new cases were reported from the metropolis. As many as 781 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 98.18 percent. The state now has 9,653 active cases, while 15,12,999 people have recovered thus far, it said.

  • August 20, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in most of the countries and territories across the world, infecting over 20.21 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

