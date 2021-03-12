COVID-19 vaccination | Price of Covishield renegotiated, to cost less than Rs 200 per dose, says Health Ministry

The central government on March 11 announced that it has renegotiated the price of the COVID-19 vaccine.



We have re-negotiated the price for the vaccine. The re-negotiated price is significantly lower: Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on COVID19 situation in the country

The central government on March 11 announced that it has renegotiated the price of the COVID-19 vaccine and the reduced price is significantly lower than the present one.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: "We have renegotiated the price for the vaccine. The earlier price was Rs 210, including taxes. After that, we have renegotiated the price, which is significantly lower than Rs 200."

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey recently said in a written reply at Rajya Sabha that the manufacturer of Covishield (Serum Institute of India) has agreed to supply 10 crore doses at a price of Rs 150 plus GST per dose for priority group of population above 60 years and those aged between 45 and 60 years with comorbidities, reported PTI.

So far, the government has allowed private health facilities to charge up to Rs 250 for one dose of the vaccine.

The Ministry also clarified that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses in any state in the country so far.

Responding to a question on the Rajasthan government's claim that there is a shortage in COVID-19 vaccine stock, Bhushan said the central government regularly monitors the availability of vaccine supply in all states and UTs and their consumption on a daily basis.

The vaccine stock availability is reviewed every morning.

"Data of the usage and consumption of COVID-19 vaccine comes from states. The central government does not vaccinate people. It just makes the vaccines available free of cost in government facilities and at a fixed rate in private health facilities.

"According to data available as part of the daily review meeting held this morning, and even three days ago, there was no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in any state in the country," he said.

In response to a question on whether the government has a timeline in mind for phase 3 of the vaccination drive and who gets included in that, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said, "We are now focused on the relatively large group of individuals above the age of 60 as well as those aged and those aged 45-60 with comorbidities. We are building momentum to cover this significantly large group."

"We will see progress and moving forward, yes, further increase in the circle of those who are eligible will be considered," he added.

"As on March 11, till 1:00 pm, 2,56,90,545 vaccine doses have been administered across the country," Bhushan said, adding that 71 percent vaccine doses were administered in public health facilities and 28.77 percent at private facilities.