Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Brazil's daily COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000

March 11, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

comprises 1.64 percent of the total caseload. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.96 percent. Globally, more than 11.78 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.41 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.40 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Today is the 351st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.12 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including over 1.58 lakh deaths. A total of 1.09 crore people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. However, there are 1.84 lakh 'active' cases in the country, which