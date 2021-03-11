Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Brazil's daily COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | US will share COVID-19 vaccine if it has surplus: Joe Biden
The United States will share the COVID-19 vaccine with the rest of the world if it has a surplus, US President Joe Biden said yesterday.
"If we have a surplus, we are going to share it with the rest of the world. We have already decided we are going to work with the outfit COVAX. We've committed $4 billion to help get the funding for more vaccines around the world," Biden told reporters at the White House.
"This is not something that can be stopped by a fence, no matter how high you build a fence or a wall. So we're not going to be ultimately safe until the world is safe," Biden said. (Input from PTI)