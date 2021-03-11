Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Brazil's daily COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000

English
March 11, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.4 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 351st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.12 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including over 1.58 lakh deaths. A total of 1.09 crore people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. However, there are 1.84 lakh 'active' cases in the country, which
comprises 1.64 percent of the total caseload. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.96 percent. Globally, more than 11.78 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.41 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.40 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • March 11, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | US will share COVID-19 vaccine if it has surplus: Joe Biden

    The United States will share the COVID-19 vaccine with the rest of the world if it has a surplus, US President Joe Biden said yesterday.

    "If we have a surplus, we are going to share it with the rest of the world. We have already decided we are going to work with the outfit COVAX. We've committed $4 billion to help get the funding for more vaccines around the world," Biden told reporters at the White House.

    "This is not something that can be stopped by a fence, no matter how high you build a fence or a wall. So we're not going to be ultimately safe until the world is safe," Biden said. (Input from PTI)

  • March 11, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Brazil's daily COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000

    Brazil has topped 2,000 daily deaths by COVID-19 for the first time, as the country's second wave of the coronavirus continues to grow amid a collapse of the health system in several mid-sized cities.

  • March 11, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1.12 crore. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 1.09 crore patients have recovered, 1.58 lakh have died. Total active cases in the country stand at 1.84 lakh.

  • March 11, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 11.78 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at more than 27.41 lakh.

    With over 2.92 crore reported cases so far, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom.

  • March 11, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, its socio-economic impact and the massive vaccination drive across the world.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 351st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the infectious disease. Daily cases being reported in India have been dropping consistently over the last couple of months. Thus, the reopening process is also speeding up. Yet, states and Union Territories have continued to impose some local restrictions when and where required.

    India began its massive COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Over 2.4 crore doses have been administered in the country so far.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

