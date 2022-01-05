COVID-19 | No science behind night curfews, says WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan

File Image of World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said there is no science behind night curfews in India.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Dr Swaminathan was dismissive of the move to slap night curfews. “Things like night curfews, there’s really no science behind it. One has to take a combination of evidence-based public health measures. We have enough data from the last two years,” she said.

Asked what should be the government response to the surge in cases due to Omicron, she said: “Politicians and policymakers need to start balancing the scientific and evidence-based methods we have to control COVID-19 transmission, to reduce its impact on people – particularly reducing deaths and hospitalisations, while at the same time, keeping economies open, making sure livelihoods are not impacted, because people have suffered enough.”

Masking, she pointed out, is among the simplest of measures to check the contagion. “But it is challenging because it needs behavioural change.”

She said schools should be the last to close and first to open, because the loss of schooling and the impact that will have on our children will be devastating.

She agreed that restrictions on entertainment places is natural as ventilation is a serious concern and the risk of spread is high in closed and crowded environments, especially if people are not masked.

Dr Swaminathan also noted that the key lies in strengthening primary healthcare and related health personnel, and providing comprehensive universal health coverage to people.

She stressed that Indians need to be prepared, but not panicked. “What we can expect to see in India is a surge of Omicron cases. I think it is just the beginning now in some of the cities and is going to infect a lot of people,” she said.

In another interview with DD India, the WHO chief scientist warned against self-medicating against COVID. “Do not self-medicate. An antibiotic or steroid should not be taken without the doctor’s advice,” editor Ramesh Ramachandran tweeted.

She also told the channel that “it does look like the beginning of a wave” and social and political gatherings must be minimised.

India detected a total of 1,892 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus across 23 states and Union Territories On January 4. Out of the total, 766 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry.