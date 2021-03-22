COVID-19 news | BMC collects Rs 40 crore from citizens violating mask-wearing rules

File image: Commuters at a railway station in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected Rs 40 crore from 20 lakh offenders for not wearing masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the civic body said on March 21.

The penalties were collected from those who violated the state’s COVID-19 rule of mandatorily wearing face mask in public between April 2020 and March 2021, ANI reported.

Notably, coronavirus cases in India have seen a spike and Mumbai has reported 3,775 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the city to 362,654.

Cases and containment zones have been on a consecutive rise in the city over the past six days. The BMC sealed 316 buildings, taking the number of active containment zones to 40.

Further, as per the Maharashtra Health Department, the state has on the whole reported 30,535 new COVID-19 cases, 11,314 recoveries and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total infections in the state is now at 2,479,682 (24.72 lakh), including 210,120 active cases and 2,214,867 recoveries.

Deaths due to the virus stood at 53,399, with Maharashtra’s fatality rate now at 2.15 percent.