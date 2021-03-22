English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
March 22, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi reports 823 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in past 24 hours

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 362nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 362nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India saw 43,846 new coronavirus infections in a day,the highest single-day rise recorded so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,99,130, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. Registering an
increase for the 11th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,09,087, which now comprises 2.66 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.96 percent, the data stated. The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 115 days. The death toll increased to 1,59,755 with 197 daily new fatalities, the highest in 97 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. As many as 44,489 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 26. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,30,288, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.38 percent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed theone-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR, 23,35,65,119 samples have been tested up to March 20 with 11,33,602 samples being tested on Saturday. Globally, more than 12.17 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 26.89 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 3.71 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi reports 823 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in past 24 hours
    A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
    Moneycontrol.com
  • March 22, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Goa records 98 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fatalities, 79 recoveries. Infection tally rises to 56,623, death toll 818. The state now has 1,013 active cases of the disease.

  • March 22, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Kerala reports 1,875 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fatalities. Infection tally rises to 11,04,577, death toll 4,495. A total of 1,28,237 patients are under observation and 3,728 of them are in hospitals.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 22, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Pune reports 5,408 fresh COVID-19 infections, 32 deaths in 24 hours

  • March 22, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Schools, colleges in Chattisgarh to remain close amid surge in COVID-19 cases

    Schools, colleges and Anganwadis will be closed in Chhattisgarh with immediate effect in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, informed State Minister Ravindra Choubey on Sunday. Baghel on Sunday had chaired a meeting of his cabinet ministers and senior officials to ensure that all health protocols related to coronavirus are in place to check the spread of the virus ahead of the Holi festival.

    "It has been decided by the state government that in view of spike in COVID-19 cases, all schools will remain closed till further orders. Except for Class 10 and 12 board exams, exams of all other classes will not take place and all students will be given general promotions," the Chief Minister tweeted.

  • March 22, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Narain Dass Gupta writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu requesting sine die adjournment of Parliament in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 22, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 823 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in past 24 hours

  • March 22, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | BMC collects over Rs 40 crore from mask violators

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC has said that it has collected Rs 40 crore from April last year to 21 March till now from 20 lakh offenders who violated the mandatory face mask rule to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. This comes as Mumbai reported 3,775 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 3,62,654.

    The Mumbai civic body has also sealed 316 buildings in Mumbai after the city reported the highest spike of Covid-19 cases and the number of active containment zones reached 40. The number of containment zones and sealed buildings has significantly gone up in the past six days in Mumbai with an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

  • March 22, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 362nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.