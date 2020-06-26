COVID-19 impact | Government says international flights suspended until July 15: may allow in select routes

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 26 said "international scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on case- to-case basis".

The development comes in the wake of the US Transportation Department asking for a "level-playing field for US airlines".

DGCA said scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India will remain suspended until July 15.

The restriction shall not, however, apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA..

International flight operations have remained suspended for around three months now, as flights to and from the country were suspended even before the March 24 announcement of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Domestic flight operations, which were also suspended in light of the lockdown, resumed in a calibrated manner starting May 25.

The government has, however, brought back several citizens stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic. It did so by operating flights under various legs of the Vande Bharat Mission.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier this weekend reiterated his stance that once domestic flights are scaled up to around 55 percent of their total operation strength, the government could look at resuming international operations.

